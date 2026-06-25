British toddler fights for life in Mallorca hospital after fourth Spanish holiday pool tragedy in a week

Natalia Penza 25/06/2026 a las 19:38h.

A three-year-old British girl is “very serious” in hospital after being found "floating face-down” by her parents in their Spanish holiday villa pool and given life-saving CPR at the scene.

Local reports say the child was admitted to hospital with a very weak pulse yesterday evening and her condition hasn’t improved overnight.

The drama is the fourth of its kind involving a British family in just over a week following the deaths of three youngsters aged one, three and four in separate incidents on the Costa del Sol and the Canary Islands.

The little girl pulled from a pool at her family’s four-bed holiday villa in Pollensa in northern Mallorca is being cared for at Son Espases Hospital in the island capital Palma.

The alarm was raised around 8pm yesterday.

The youngster’s mum and dad reportedly leapt into the water after discovering her “floating face-down” in the water and began trying to save her before local police arrived and took over.

Shortly after an ambulance reached the property and emergency medical responders practicing CPR managed to revive her before she was rushed to hospital.

Yesterday it emerged a British toddler had died in hospital after being rescued from her family’s hotel holiday pool in Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands.

The one-year-old was found floating in the swimming pool on June 15 at an unnamed apartment complex in Lajares, a laid-back inland village in the municipality of La Oliva in the northern part of the island.

The youngster was revived and stabilised at the scene after it was discovered she had gone into cardiac arrest, before being airlifted to the Materno Infantil University Hospital on the island of Gran Canaria and admitted to its paediatric intensive care unit in a critical condition.

It was confirmed yesterday the toddler had passed away after suffering “irreversible neurological damage” which made her recovery impossible.

Sebastian Quintana, president of maritime safety organisation Canarias 1500 Km de Costa, offered his condolences to the girl’s family, saying: “With deep sorrow, we send our condolences to his parents and the entire family.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind mothers and fathers of the need to constantly watch over little children and get into the water with them.”

An investigation by the Guardia Civil, coordinated by a local court, is understood to be ongoing.

On Saturday a British four-year-old girl drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Lanzarote.

The youngster lost her life despite dramatic attempts to revive her at the scene by emergency medical responders.

The drama occurred around 1.30pm at an unnamed hotel in the resort of Playa Blanca. Ambulances and police were mobilised along with an emergency services helicopter.

And last Wednesday a British three-year-old boy died after falling into a swimming pool at a holiday home where he was staying with his parents near the Costa del Sol.

The alarm was raised around 8.30am on June 17 at a farmhouse in the village of Periana, which belongs to Spain’s La Axarquia region and is approximately 30 miles north-east of Malaga.

Police and paramedics raced to the rural home and a helicopter was also mobilised as part of the emergency response.

But there was nothing they could do to save the youngster’s life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Periana Council said in a statement and direct message to the boy's parents after learning of the tragedy, which occurred just a day after the family checked into their rented holiday accommodation: “Today is a deeply sad day for our town.

“On behalf of Periana Town Council, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the child who has passed away.

“There are no words that can ease such immense grief, but we do wish to convey to you all our love, support and solidarity at this very difficult time.

“The whole of Periana shares your sadness and stands with you in your grief at such a painful and unjust loss.”