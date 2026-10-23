British holidaymaker given suspended sentence after admitting Magaluf hotel sexual assault

Gerard Couzens 23/10/2026 Actualizado a las 15:44h.

A British holidaymaker has avoided serving time in prison after confessing to a sexual assault on a female tourist at a Magaluf resort during a trial hearing at the Provincial Court in Palma.

The defendant had faced a potential seven-year prison sentence if convicted. However, following a plea bargain agreement negotiated between his defense lawyer and public prosecutors, he was handed a two-year suspended sentence.

Under the terms of the court agreement, the individual will not serve prison time provided he pays 6,000 euros in civil compensation to the victim and commits no further offenses during a two-year probation period.

In evaluating the case, the court considered mitigating factors, including the defendant's state of alcohol and drug intoxication at the time of the July 2022 incident.

Legal resolution follows multi-year proceedings

The incident occurred after the defendant met the victim - then aged 22 - at a pool party before returning to a hotel room. Prosecutors noted in pre-trial documents that the victim was rendered unconscious due to heavy substance intake prior to the assault. The defendant then raped her.

Following his arrest shortly after the attack in July 2022, the defendant was held in custody before being granted provisional release prior to the hearing.

The resolution comes as Spanish judicial authorities continue processing sexual assault cases stemming from popular resort areas. Earlier this year, eight foreign nationals received combined prison terms exceeding 73 years following plea agreements related to a separate multi-person assault incident at the same resort complex.