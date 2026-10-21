British tourist faces seven-year jail sentence if convicted in Mallorca rape case

Gerard Couzens 21/10/2026 Actualizado a las 15:40h.

A British tourist has been warned he faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of raping a woman at a Magaluf hotel.

Public prosecutors are alleging the defendant took advantage of the fact the holidaymaker was comatose after a drink and drugs binge to sexually assault her.

The hotel in the Mallorca party resort where the alleged sex attack took place has not been named ahead of the trial due to start on Thursday at a court in the island capital Palma. The Brit has been held in custody since his arrest.

In a pre-trial indictment made public on Tuesday, prosecutors say of the alleged 15 July 2022 rape: “The accused man met the woman at a pool party and invited her up to the room at the hotel in Magaluf where he was staying.

“Once they were there the woman, who had consumed a massive quantity of cocaine and vodka, suddenly lost consciousness and was unable to exercise her will to consent or to object.

“Taking advantage of this, the suspect took her to the shower and penetrated her from behind.

“Afterwards, and again taking advantage of her unconscious state, he moved to the bed and positioned himself on top of her and penetrated her once again.”

As well as a seven-year prison sentence, public prosecutors say they want the Brit banned from working with minors for 12 years if he is convicted as charged, made to do a sex education course and ordered to pay his alleged victim 6,000 euros.

Her age and nationality have not been made public.

It is not known if the woman has hired her own lawyer to conduct a private prosecution which would run parallel to the state one, and whether she will appear in court in person or give evidence via video link.

The defendant has been held on remand since 18 July 2022. The details of his arrest have not been revealed in the two-page prosecution indictment.