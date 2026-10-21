Degusta Jaén returns to SUR Wines & Gourmet with 15 participating companies

SUR in English Jaén 21/10/2026 Actualizado a las 17:31h.

The richness and variety of food and drink production in Jaén province will be well represented at the next edition of SUR Wines & Gourmet. Under the Degusta Jaén brand, a total of 15 companies from the province will take part in the upcoming event.

The showcase will focus on products carrying the Degusta Jaén seal, including a selection of early-harvest extra virgin olive oils from the province, some of which have received the Jaén Selección award, others produced organically, and all bearing the Degusta Jaén Black Label.

The selection will also include chocolates, honeys and artisan pastries, including the well-known almond biscuits from Flor de Mágina in Albanchez and the honey and chocolates from Apisierra in Pozo Alcón, winner of the Degusta Jaén 2025 best company award.

Also on offer will be crisps fried in olive oil from the Sierra de Segura, made by hand by Productos Paqui, and jams from Mermeladas Santa Claudia, whose flagship product is an olive oil jelly.

More than 300 companies and 3,500 products

Through Degusta Jaén, the Jaén provincial authority has created a brand to highlight the province's food and drink excellence. It now brings together 309 companies offering more than 3,500 products and, perhaps most importantly, generating more than 2,500 permanent, direct jobs, a significant contribution to the provincial authority's efforts to keep people living in rural areas.

The brand has four distinct labels: Degusta Jaén Calidad, Degusta Jaén Black Label (for companies linked to a protected geographical indication or designation of origin), Degusta Jaén Eco (for organic production) and Degusta Jaén Oro (for shops and restaurants).

Wines and vermouths

This year's edition of SUR Wines & Gourmet will give particular prominence to wineries producing wines under protected geographical indication, including those from Sierra Sur.

Also present will be Papatán vermouth from Torreperogil, named the best vermouth in the world.

Free registration for trade professionals

For its latest edition, SUR Wines & Gourmet is hoping to beat its previous attendance record. Wine and gourmet food professionals wanting to take part in the sixth edition of the event can now register for free through the event website: surwinesgourmet.diariosur.es/acreditaciones.html