Toledo province resident arrested for abandoning 29 dogs to die

The Guardia Civil in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) have arrested a 40-year-old man for abandoning 29 dogs of his to die. The ... investigation began in September when a member of the public told the police that there were several unconscious dogs that appeared to be dead inside the premises of a hunting pack in the La Jara area of Toledo.

When the police arrived at the property, they found 14 dead and decomposing dogs in enclosed pens where they had no food or water. While inspecting the rest of the premises, they discovered a pile of burnt bones and, among the ashes, a microchip which enabled them to link the remains to one of the owner's animals.

The investigation revealed that the dog owner had been disposing of the carcasses by burning them. The Guardia Civil also found that the owner had deregistered 15 dogs within a short period of time the previous year, reporting them as deceased. An investigation is under way to determine whether these animals met the same fate as the others.

The suspect, who has no previous convictions for similar offences, has been charged with the offences of cruelty to domestic animals and prolonged neglect. The police have already brought him before a court in Talavera de la Reina.

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