Every two minutes, a dog or a cat is taken to an animal shelter in Spain: more than 285,000 in a year

Spanish animal welfare organisations take in, on average, 33 dogs and cats every hour. That’s practically one every two minutes. In 2025, the total ... exceeded 285,720 animals, according to the Affinity Foundation’s study on abandonment and adoption.

This figure gives an idea of the scale of the work carried out by these organisations, which must provide shelter, food and veterinary care while seeking a solution for each individual case.

These figures, compiled by Dogfy Diet as part of a charity run to support four Valencia-based animal welfare organisations, include both abandoned and lost animals. Of the total number taken in over the past year, 169,268 were dogs and 116,452 were cats. That is 783 animals a day, which means resources and staff must be maintained throughout the year.

Furthermore, the care does not end with the rescue. In addition to food and accommodation, there are veterinary treatments, medication, neutering, transport and the upkeep of the facilities. As the Affinity study states, only 27 per cent of the dogs and six per cent of the cats rescued were microchipped.

Animal welfare organisations that still need help

In Valencia, some organisations are also dealing with the aftermath of the Dana storms as the second anniversary of the disaster approaches. According to the race organisers, the beneficiary organisations still need resources to care for animals, recover equipment and improve their facilities.

Valencia charity run

To support this work, Valencia’s Parque de Cabecera will host the third edition of the Dogfy Run Solidaria on 17 October, which is being held in the city for the first time. The proceeds will go to ResCat & Dog, El Refugio de María, Modepran and Ribercan, four animal welfare organisations affected by the Dana.

(Dogfy)

According to Dogfy Diet, the company will cover the organisational costs so that the full amount of the entry fees and donations goes directly to the charities. The funds will be used to cover expenses such as food, veterinary care, medication and repairs to facilities.

The event on 17 October will give participants the chance to run or walk, and will also be open to people attending without a dog. The announced programme includes two routes: a five-kilometre route, starting at 10.10am, and a 2.5-kilometre route, starting at 10.55am. Anyone wishing to support the event without attending can do so by purchasing a ‘zero’ race number.