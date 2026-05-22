8,000 people to attend papal blessing of Sagrada Familia's tallest spire in Barcelona

The placing of the upper arm of the cross of the Tower of Jesus.

Iva Anguera Barcelona 22/05/2026 a las 07:52h.

Some 8,000 people will witness the historic blessing of the Tower of Jesus Christ at the Sagrada Familia on 10 June 2026.

Pope Leo XIV ... will travel to Barcelona to preside over the solemn mass and the official inauguration of the basilica's tallest spire, which will be topped with its Great Cross.