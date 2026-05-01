Electric scooter hit-and-run in Madrid leaves a 66-year-old pedestrian in serious condition

A 66-year-old man was seriously injured on Wednesday evening in the Madrid district of Puente de Vallecas after being struck by an electric ... scooter whose rider fled the scene.

The incident took place at around 7.30pm on Calle Poeta Miguel Hernández, according to a spokesperson from Emergencias Madrid, who reported the incident on social media. For reasons still under investigation, the accident happened in a lane reserved for bicycles and pedestrians.

As a result of the impact, the victim suffered head, chest and abdominal injuries. Paramedics from Samur-Protección Civil treated him at the scene and, after stabilising him, transferred him to a hospital, where he remains hospitalised in serious condition.

Municipal police officers attended the accident scene and have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the hit-and-run and to locate the person responsible.