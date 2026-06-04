Pride 2026 celebrations get underway in Torremolinos

The unveiling of the new design of the rainbow flag took place on Thursday.

Tony Bryant 04/06/2026 a las 16:00h.

The main festivities of this year’s Torremolinos Pride 2026 got underway in the Costa del Sol town this Thursday (4 June), with the unfurling of the new design of the rainbow flag, which took place at midday in Plaza Blas Infante. Later on Thursday (8.30pm), the Pride opening speech will be given outside the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre, delivered by Satín Greco, winner of the fifth season of Drag Race España.

Under the slogan of ‘where culture is sown, freedom flourishes’, this year’s festival marks 100 years since the founding in Malaga of the literary magazine Litoral, a publication associated with many outstanding writers of the Generation of ‘27, hence their prominent place on this year’s Pride poster.

The main parade, made up of 23 floats, takes place on Saturday 6 June, with participants gathering at 5pm outside the town hall, before setting off on a route through the town centre and on to the cultural centre, where the official manifesto will be read.

This year’s edition features shows by renowned drag artists such as Alba Reche, Danny Beard, La Prohibida, Kelly Roller, Alma DeSoul and Lara Sajem, along with musical performances by Miss Caffeina, the LGTBI choir and the Rainbow choir, among others. For the first time, in addition to well-known drag queens, audiences will also be able to enjoy performances by two drag kings, Marcus Massalami and Ken Panada.

The shows will be hosted by Iván Gelibter, Estupenda Márquez, Xenon Spain, Pink Chadora and Kelly Roller.

Wide-ranging activities

Alongside the risqué shows and musical performances, there will be a wide-ranging programme of activities on Friday (5 June). These include a diversity-themed treasure hunt in Plaza Costa del Sol at 6pm; the proud pets competition on Avenida Palma de Mallorca at 6.30pm, followed at 7.30pm by the ‘high heels race’.