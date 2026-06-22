Cómpeta to celebrate Pride with popular White Night party, High Heeel Race and Drag Bingo

Jennie Rhodes 22/06/2026 a las 12:54h.

The town of Cómpeta in the Axarquía area of Malaga province is preparing for its fifth annual Cómpeta Pride event. The popular 'High Heel Shoe Race' returns, as does the drag bingo and the White Party.

This year’s celebrations coincide with Cómpeta Culture Week, "creating a wonderful moment where culture, community, diversity and inclusion all come together in the heart of our town," councillor Maurice Jonker told SUR in English.

Cómpeta is home to residents from many nationalities, cultures and walks of life. "It is this rich mix of people that makes our village so unique, so welcoming and so full of life. Pride is not only about celebration. It is also about recognising that everyone deserves to feel safe, respected, included and valued," Jonker said.

Taking place from Thursday 25 June to Saturday 27 June 2026, this year’s programme brings together music, entertainment, food, fun and one of the village’s most loved Pride traditions and the High Heel Race which starts and finishes on Plaza Almijara.

Cómpeta is home to more than 50 nationalities and Pride has become a an important part of the community over the years from different backgrounds "with respect, humour, colour and a proper dose of sparkle", said Jonker.

Thursday 25 June 2026 sees the annual White Party / Noche Ibicenca at Cortijo Paco from 7pm. Tickets must be bought in advance. Guests are invited to dress in white and enjoy an evening of food, music, entertainment and celebration. The evening will feature live entertainment from Choconilla and Ms Zsa Zsa.

On Friday 26 June 2026 Drag Bingo will be taking place at La Carpintería Bar from 9pm, hosted by Alma de Soul and with prizes, comedy, music and "a wonderfully cheeky atmosphere". Organisers describe the event as "one of the most entertaining of the Pride programme. It is bingo, but not as your granny knew it. Although frankly, your granny would probably love it too".

The High Heel Race takes place on Saturday 27 June 2026 and starts and finishes on Plaza Almijara, Cómpeta. The race will start in the evening with the exact time to be confirmed.

The race will feature music and entertainment from Ms Zsa Zsa and DJ Worzel. Organisers of the event highlight that "the High Heel Race is not only great fun, it is also a public celebration of equality, visibility and community support".

Cómpeta Pride. (SUR)

Cómpeta town hall said," We are proud to support Orgullo Cómpeta Pride 2026 and all those who help make this celebration possible. Pride is not only about one weekend. It is about respect, belonging and the simple belief that everyone should feel welcome, safe and valued." Cómpeta invites everyone to join us for three days of celebration, entertainment and community spirit.