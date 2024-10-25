Proud wary

The woman behind the desk smiled - it was all we could do to refrain from giving one another an undignified high-five in the city council offices.

"I wish all our interactions were as simple and efficient as that," she said, flirting with her eyes (I might have made that last bit up).

I turned to leave with my head held high, clutching the document I had acquired in under ten seconds, feeling more than a little smug about having prepared all of the somewhat complex paperwork correctly in advance. As I passed the mere mortals in the waiting room with their undoubtedly inadequate papers and lack of detailed preparation, I may have blown on my fingernails and rubbed them on my shoulder like we did as children, after having performed some extraordinarily difficult task like spitting a gobstopper over the bike shed wall.

Later that day, upon awakening from a much-needed siesta, I began to mull over the evening's tasks. First on the list would be to put that very important document in the drawer assigned to very important documents (and the odd sock). Now then, where did I put it? No, really - where on earth did I put it? Well blow me down - Mr. Superefficient had only gone and lost the thing.

Next morning, I went back to see if they could give me duplicate, absurdly staring at the pavement and looking behind walls all the way just in case, you know, a single piece of paper had survived twenty-four hours on a blustery autumn street. I wasn't feeling quite so smug now. Not to worry, though, there are about fifteen people who work in that office – as long as it wasn't the same woman, the humiliation would be minimal. I waited for my number to be called.

"One hundred and fifteen!"

A stern-looking chap pointed to a desk in the corner – occupied by the very same woman as yesterday, obviously. Oh, Lord.

"Good morning. Er, do you remember when we -"

"Produced that document between us in record time yesterday? I certainly do - it was the best day of my life" (Ok, not the last bit.)

"The thing is, well I've kind of lost it."

"Sorry?" Her face was a little contorted at this point, presumably in an attempt not to guffaw loud and long at my expense.

"Er, I lost it. Can I have another one, please?" I felt like Oliver in the musical Oliver.

She tickled the computer keyboard for a second or two and, as if my magic, an exact replica spilled from the printer.

Smiling meekly, I thanked her and shuffled out, nodding humbly at everyone in the waiting room in a bid to apologise for yesterday's flagrant condescension and arrogance towards them, even though these were entirely different people.

All the way home, the words 'fall', 'pride' 'comes' and 'before' rattled uncontrollably around my head, in no particular order.