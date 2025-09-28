Would you like a free day trip out to discover the delights of Andalucía's La Subbética?

SUR in English Malaga Sunday, 28 September 2025, 07:28 Share

SUR in English is pleased to offer readers on the Costa del Sol the opportunity to sample, free of charge, the delights of an area of the region that is little-known among foreign visitors to Spain and even those who live in Malaga province for some or all of the year.

La Súbbetica is a district in the province of Cordoba that comprises 14 pretty towns and villages set in beautiful countryside cut through by the Guadajoz and Genil rivers. It is a magnet for nature lovers, offering activities from gentle hiking to thrilling rafting, and also attracts visitors looking for top quality local produce - especially extra virgin olive oil and wine - and fine dining.

On Friday, 3 October, the day will begin with convenient coach pick up points Nerja, Torrox, Torre del Mar and La Viñuela.

When we arrive in Carcabuey we will be offered a typical 'Cordoba' breakfast – coffee, toasted bread, olive oil, crushed tomato and Serrano ham and following this guests will be able to participate in a 3km walking tour of the mill with one of the owners who will explain the olive oil process – from the grove to the mill and bottling.

We will then be taken by bus to Priego de Córdoba – a typical Andalusian town with its winding, narrow streets and spectacular floral patios - considered a Baroque jewel thanks to its historical buildings and squares. The town is also known as a “haven of water” due to the abundance of natural springs in the area. Priego is well-worth a full-day visit, but our local guide will give us a real insight into all that the town has to offer.

Our tour will then continue on to Cabra where we will be able to enjoy a traditional local lunch in a picturesque patio comprising salmorejo (cold tomato soup), flamenquines (breaded pork fillet with ham and cheese), aubergines and honey, salads (with of course olive oil) and a wide variety of local sweets and pastries.

After a filling lunch, we will be able to walk some of the food off with our local guide who will help us discover Cabra, the gateway to the Subbética area. As well as its beautiful patios, visitors can delight at the castle, churches and quaint corners.

All three towns are examples of Al Andaluz architecture, tradtions and culture and are the symbols of the multicultural heritage of Andalucia.

