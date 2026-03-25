Curtain rises at Vélez-Málaga theatre after 24-year closure

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 25 March 2026, 16:30 Share

The curtain rose once again at the Lope de Vega Theatre in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol on Friday 20 March, for the first time in 24 years. An enthusiastic audience filled all 908 seats of the refurbished venue, making it the second largest in Malaga province after the Cervantes Theatre in Malaga city. The opening gala, directed by Salvador Conde and featuring local artists, marked a historic milestone in the town known as the capital of the Axarquía.

The event, which began with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, was presided over by the mayor, Jesús Lupiáñez and the central government’s representative in Malaga province, Javier Salas.

Performing on stage were groups such as the Vélez-Málaga choir and dance troupe, Peña Axarquía Romero choir, the Antonio Guerra Company, Miguel Ángel Fernández, Sergio Pérez “Cindindi”, Luisa Chicano, Fernando Gil, Marta Sango, Séfora, Luli and Cristina Gallego, in an evening that served as a tribute to local talent.

Investment

Lupiáñez recalled the “many demands and the desire” that had built up over decades to recover this performance space, which closed permanently in 2002 after years of intermittent operation since its opening in 1961 as a cinema (which closed in 1986) and later as a theatre.

Zoom Mayor of Vélez-Málaga Jesús Lupiáñez and government representative, Javier Salas E. C.

The town hall acquired the property in 2014 for approximately 500,000 euros and has invested 6.7 million euros into a complete renovation, of which almost three million came from European Next Generation funds. The project has allowed for a complete modernisation of the building, incorporating improvements in energy efficiency, accessibility, safety, and acoustics.

Lupiáñez said: “This is the beginning of the revitalisation of the town centre that we hold dear,” adding that it is a key piece of infrastructure for revitalising the town centre and boosting the cultural and social life of the municipality after more than two decades of waiting.

Meeting point

“I must acknowledge mayors like Antonio Moreno Ferrer and Francisco Delgado Bonilla, who, along with the other municipal councils, also believed in this theatre and fought to make it a reality today. And, of course, we must thank the Ruiz family,” he noted, referring to the former owners of the building as “an essential part of the history of this theatre. They will always remain within its walls, for Salvador Ruiz Fernández and his entire family, and for all of us. It will be an essential meeting point, as it always was."

He went on to say, “What better way to use European funds than for projects like this, which promote culture and social life,” adding that the renovations have included the removal of asbestos, the installation of a new climate control and lighting system, and the adaptation of the building with an elevator and accessible parking spaces.

The programme planned for the coming weeks includes performances by José Mercé, Rosario Flores and Diana Navarro, as well as family shows and theatrical productions that aim to consolidate the venue as a cultural and economic engine of the town.