Why is Malaga among the six provinces in Spain with the highest price rises?

The rise in prices has picked up again in the province of Malaga. According to data published by Spain's national institute of statistics (INE), inflation stood at 3.4% in Malaga in September. Compared to this, in August it stood at 3.1%.

Meanwhile, at the national level, the CPI stood at 3%, up from 2.7% in August. CPI measures prices, while inflation measures how fast those prices are rising.

Malaga is among the six provinces in Spain where prices have risen the most. Castellón and Ceuta head the ranking, with increases of 3.9%. In Madrid, the rise is 3.5%. Malaga is tied with Huesca and Salamanca.

At the lowest end of the ranking are Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas, where prices rose by 2.2% in September, the same as in August. In Murcia, Teruel, Ciudad Real and Burgos, the cost of living rose by around 2.5%.

Malaga is therefore also the Andalusian province where prices have risen the most, followed by Granada (3.2%) and Cadiz (3.1%). Seville and Almeria are a little lower, at around 3%.

The behaviour of prices in Malaga differs from average national rates mostly in clothing and footwear. Despite persistent summer temperatures, the start of the autumn-winter season has led to price rises of around 8.2% in Malaga, compared with 0.8% in Spain as a whole. Clothing prices, in particular, have risen by 10% - a striking difference from the 0.9% national average. Footwear and repairs have remained more contained, with a rise of 2% in Malaga, also higher than the national average (0.5%).

However, grocery prices continue to show some moderation in Malaga: the 2.3% rise in September is identical to that of August and slightly below that recorded in Spain (2.4%).

Housing, water, electricity and other fuels are also more expensive in Malaga than in Spain as a whole: 7.4% in the province and 7.1% in the country. If we break down all these components, we find that water rises more in Spain (5.3%) than in Malaga (1.9%), while electricity, gas and other fuels are more expensive in Malaga (14.8%) than in Spain (12.3%).

With regard to tourism goods and services, it can be seen that, for example, accommodation (hotels and similar) is increasing at a rate of 11.2% in Malaga, almost double the Spanish average (6%). On the other hand, restaurant services have risen by 4.1% both in Malaga and in Spain as a whole.

How have education prices evolved at the start of the academic year? Preschool and primary education costs have fallen by 6% in Malaga, compared to a rise of 3.9% at national level; secondary education has risen by 2.4% in the province, compared to the national average of 3.8%; while higher education has risen by 2.1% in Malaga and 2.3% in Spain.