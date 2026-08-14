Which shops, supermarkets and shopping centres are open in Malaga province this Saturday, 15 August?
This Saturday, the province celebrates the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, which is one of the 16 holidays/Sundays when the regional government allows big shops to open
The public holiday marking the Assumption of the Virgin Mary on 15 August falls on a Saturday this year.
According to the 2026 calendar approved ... by the regional ministry of employment, business and self-employment, it is one of the 16 public holidays and Sundays on which shops are authorised to open this year.
In Malaga city, the following shopping centres are going to remain open: Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-María Zambrano station, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga, as well as the Málaga Nostrum retail park and major retailers such as El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Carrefour, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Verdecora and Muelle Uno.
In the province, the following shopping centres are also going to open: Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping (Benalmádena), the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and the CostasolCentro shopping centre (Torremolinos).
Mercadona, which does not usually open on public holidays, is going to make an exception on 15 August, remaining open from 9am to 3pm.
Small shops (with a floor area of 300 metres or less) are free to decide whether to open on public holidays throughout the year.