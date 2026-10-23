Where are you more likely to live to over 90 in Malaga province?

The increase in life expectancy is reflected in Malaga’s demographic data: more and more people are reaching and passing the age of 90.

However, ... their distribution across the province is rather uneven. According to figures published by the INE, in relative terms, this group is concentrated particularly in the interior of the province, especially in the Serranía de Ronda, though also in the Axarquía.

And these are, generally speaking, very small villages, from which many young people have no doubt migrated to larger towns offering better employment opportunities.

In Faraján, Genalguacil and Parauta, people aged ninety and over account for more than four per cent of the population, making them the municipalities with the highest proportion of this age group.

In Faraján, thirteen of its 287 residents are in their nineties. In Genalguacil, fifteen out of 363. And in Parauta, eleven out of 270.

Next comes Serrato, where people aged 90 or over account for three per cent of the population. This is followed by Alfarnate, Benadalid, Alfarnatejo, Benarrabá, Sedella, Atajate, Valle de Abdalajís, Cañete la Real, Cartajima, Montejaque, Pujerra and Alpandeire, where nonagenarians account for between two per cent and three per cent of the residents.

Of all these municipalities, the one with the largest number of nonagenarians in absolute terms is Valle de Abdalajís: there are 55 out of a total population of 2,457.

Within the province, the municipality with the highest number of people aged over ninety is the city of Malaga, where there are 5,673; despite this, they account for less than one per cent of its total population. In Marbella there are 1,037, but they account for just 0.65 per cent. In Fuengirola, meanwhile, there are 939, or just over one per cent. They account for around 0.7 per cent in other large municipalities such as Vélez-Málaga and Torremolinos, while in absolute terms their numbers stand at 664 and 510, respectively.

The towns with the lowest proportion of people aged 90 and over are Benahavís, Mijas, Casares, Macharaviaya, Manilva, Benamocarra, Iznate, Ojén and Cártama: these are municipalities where people aged 90 and over account for less than 0.5 per cent of the population.

It is also worth noting that there are people in their nineties in all 103 municipalities in the province of Málaga. And in half of them - 52 - there are also centenarians.