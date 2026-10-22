Malaga province sees number of over-90s rise by 55% over the past decade

Life expectancy among Malaga province's population has increased over the years, as various demographic indicators show. The latest figures from the INE (national statistics ... institute) show that the number of deaths among the over-90s in the province between January and August stood at 2,124, compared with 1,361 in the same period of 2016.

This means that, while a decade ago people in their 90s accounted for 16.1% of all deaths, in 2026 they now account for 21.4%. Conversely, the number of deaths in the 85-89 age group has fallen slightly, from 18.4% in 2016 to 16.8% today, and mortality in the 80-84 age group has also fallen, with its share dropping from 19% to 16%.

Deaths in the 75-79 and 70-74 age groups have remained stable, accounting for around 12% and 10% of the total, respectively. Deaths in the over-85s group have risen from 34.5% of the total in 2016 to more than 38% so far this year.

In short: all this data suggests that an increasing number of people are living beyond their 80s and into their 90s, and, increasingly, even reaching the age of 100.

Data from the INE's continuous population survey consolidates this. On 1 January 2026, there were 15,452 residents in the province in their 90s, compared with 9,984 a decade earlier. This means there are almost 55% more than there were ten years ago.

The number of over-90s has grown five times faster than the province's population as a whole (10.7%, rising from 1.64 to 1.81 million). In fact, the over-90s comprise the age group that has grown the most in Malaga over the last ten years, followed by the 60-64 age group (40%), as well as the 55-59 age group (30%) However, the total number of over-75s has also risen at a steady pace, well above the rate recorded for the population of Malaga as a whole.

All this data also shows that the proportion of over-90s within the total population has increased, rising from 0.6% to 0.85%, while those in the 85-89 age group, who accounted for 1.3% ten years ago, now make up more than 1.5%. Similar increases have been recorded in the 80-84, 75-79 and 70-74 age groups.

The age group with the greatest share of Malaga's population as a whole is the 70-74, accounting for 4.6%.

According to the latest figures released from the IECA (Andalusian institute of statistics and cartography), life expectancy at birth in the province stands at 83.2 years, representing an increase of more than a year compared with a decade ago, when it was just under 82.

Another indicator shows that life expectancy at age 65 for people in Malaga stands at 21.1 years (meaning that a person who has reached the age of 65 can expect to live for a further 21.2 years). A decade ago, this figure was less than 20 years.

This is the major advance, alongside the fact that ten years ago the highest proportion of deaths occurred in the 80-84 age group, whereas this year they are now occurring among over-90s.

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