What will the weather be like at the start of this long May Day holiday weekend? The storms and hail of the last couple of days in Malaga province will give way to temperatures more typical of the time of year, according to the forecast from Aemet

Heavy downpours and hailstorms, alternating with sunny intervals and fluctuating temperatures have marked the weather during this last week of April meaning you never know whether to carry an umbrella or take off your coat in Malaga province.

After more storms on Thursday it is still slightly uncertain what the weather will be like this long ‘puente’ holiday weekend in which many people will be able to take Monday off as the 1st of May falls on a Sunday this year.

For this Friday, 29 April, Spain’s Met Office, Aemet, forecasts low cloud with mist in Malaga, without ruling out some weak rain at dawn leaving slightly cloudy skies in the morning. In the afternoon the cloudiness is expected to evolve inland.

Temperatures will experience little change, except for the maximum in the Guadalhorce Valley and the western zone of the province, where they will drop. The highest values are expected to be recorded in Malaga city and Marbella, where a minimum of 14 degrees and a maximum of 21C are expected, while the Antequera and Ronda areas will see minimums of only 8 degrees, compared to daytime highs of 21 and 20C, respectively.

The winds will be variable in the Axarquia and weak eastly in the rest of the province.

Light winds, clear skies and a rise in temperatures are expected for Saturday, especially the highs, which will reach 24 degrees and will climb higher on Sunday, so good weather will prevail over the weekend, according to Aemet.