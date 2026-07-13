Malaga province enters week of extreme heat with 37C expected on Tuesday

A new heatwave is possibly returning to Malaga province this week.

The Aemet state meteorological agency has issued a yellow warning for high temperatures in ... the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce Valley areas, which includes Malaga city.

Temperatures on Tuesday are set to reach 37C. Behind this new heatwave lies a 'heat dome': a powerful upper-level high-pressure system which, between 13 and 19 July, will act as a 'lid' over the atmosphere, compressing the air and leading to a sustained rise in temperatures.

The main weather models suggest that this atmospheric block will strengthen over mainland Spain next week, "further driving the arrival of a mass of very warm air of African origin that will bring overcast skies", according to weather website Meteored.

Already on Monday, temperatures in Malaga province will reach 35C, with a minimum of 20C.

Aemet has issued a yellow warning for Tuesday, with temperatures between 23C and 37C. The forecast for Wednesday suggests temperatures will be similar to the previous day.

On Thursday and Friday, temperatures will soar, forcing people to seek shelter to escape the maximum of 38-39C, with minimum values not dropping below 25C. Once again, tropical nights will make sleeping difficult.

The skies will remain mostly clear or with just a few clouds for practically the whole week, with light winds and conditions that will help the heat linger both along the coast and in the Guadalhorce Valley.

Although it is still too early to determine whether this episode will be officially classified as a new heatwave, the models all agree that the heat dome will keep temperatures extremely high for much of next week, with no significant relief in sight in the short term.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province