Tourism continues to drive job creation across Malaga province, reaching record levels to employ nearly 22 per cent of all working residents during the first ... nine months of the year.

Figures from the latest Turismo Costa del Sol barometer show that 170,463 people worked in the tourism sector across the first three quarters of the year. This represents a 12 per cent increase compared with the same period last year - or 18,301 more workers than a year earlier.

The report - compiled using data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) Labour Force Survey and the Social Security General Treasury - identifies hospitality as the primary engine of job growth, with almost 67 per cent of tourism workers concentrated in the province’s bars, restaurants and beach bars (chiringuitos).

Employment quality indicators also maintained an upward trend: 77 per cent of tourism workers in the province are Spanish nationals, 88 per cent are salaried employees, 75.7 per cent hold permanent contracts and 84.1 per cent work full-time.

Accommodation and leisure lead recruitment growth

Every branch of the tourism industry generated jobs over the first nine months of the year except travel agencies and tour operators, whose staffing levels remained flat. Leisure activity companies and accommodation providers recorded the sharpest workforce expansions, rising by nine and ten per cent respectively.

In absolute terms, hospitality remains the largest employer with more than 79,000 Social Security contributors - an increase of 4.7 per cent - followed by accommodation with nearly 30,000 workers and tourism-linked transport with almost 21,000. Overall, 150,979 people were registered with Social Security in Malaga’s tourism sector, up 5.4 per cent year-on-year.

However, performance was uneven across the three quarters. Between June and September, employment dipped by 3.9 per cent - mirroring flat visitor and overnight stay figures during peak summer - leaving tourism at 19.7 per cent of provincial employment in the third quarter. The overall nine-month share was lifted to nearly 22 per cent by strong first-half gains, reflecting a multi-year shift towards off-peak growth.

Crucially, tourism’s share of employment in Malaga province remains roughly double the national average of 11 to 12 per cent, underscoring local efforts to curb seasonality and temporary contracts.

National picture: 3.25 million tourism workers

Nationally, third-quarter tourism employment reached 3,252,035 workers - a 5.4 per cent year-on-year rise representing 166,204 additional jobs and accounting for 14.2 per cent of Spain’s total workforce, according to state tourism body Turespaña.

Across Spain, every major tourism subsector grew in the third quarter except travel agencies, which fell by 2.6 per cent. Hospitality rose by 4.9 per cent, boosted by a 5.1 per cent increase in accommodation and a near-five per cent rise in food and beverage services.

Turespaña highlighted that salaried tourism staff reached 2,801,135 - up six per cent year-on-year for a 21st consecutive quarter of growth - while foreign nationals employed in the sector rose 13.7 per cent to 827,879. The sector’s temporary contract rate fell 1.8 percentage points year-on-year to 17.3 per cent, narrowing the gap with the wider Spanish economy’s 15.4 per cent rate.

Regionally, employment grew in ten autonomous communities - led by Castilla-La Mancha (+22 per cent), Catalonia (+11.5 per cent) and Madrid (+8.9 per cent), alongside gains in Valencia and the Balearic Islands - while declining in regions including Andalusia and the Canary Islands, with Ceuta and Melilla recording the steepest drop at 15.4 percentage points.