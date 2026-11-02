Marbella registers record number of hotel workers and peak profitability figures in September

Marbella's hotel sector has recorded a historic September in terms of job creation and economic performance. According to provisional data from the EOH (hotel ... occupancy survey), the municipality recorded a total of 5,766 employees in its hotel establishments, representing a 40.3% increase compared with the same month in 2025, when 4,109 employees were recorded. This is the highest recorded for this period within the historical data series analysed. It even exceeds the 5,688 workers in August of this year.

Director-general for tourism Laura de Arce has highlighted the destination's dynamism at the start of autumn. "These results demonstrate the town's ability to sustain strong tourism activity beyond the peak summer months and, in particular, to translate that dynamism into job creation and opportunities for the town," she said.

Hotel occupancy rose by 1.38% compared with September 2025, standing at 77.74%. During the month, accommodation establishments hosted 80,024 guests, 4.66% more than the previous year, generating a total of 275,757 overnight stays (an increase of 1.55%).

De Arce said that "the sector's performance confirms that Marbella retains its appeal even after the peak season has ended, with solid demand and occupancy levels that help to sustain economic and employment activity".

Profitability and the domestic market

In addition to the strength of the labour market and employment figures, there has been a notable increase in the sector's financial indicators, which have reached record highs for this time of year. The average daily rate per occupied room (ADR) stood at 286.57 euros, 13.36% higher than the figure recorded in September 2025. Meanwhile, revenue per available room (RevPAR) reached 231.18 euros, representing a year-on-year increase of 15.79%.

De Arce said that "the trend in these indicators shows that our competitiveness is not measured solely by visitor numbers, but also by our ability to generate greater economic value through a tourism offering characterised by quality and excellence".

The monthly figures also show a recovery in the domestic market, which recorded 20,456 visitors resident in Spain (21.44% more than in September last year), resulting in 54,422 overnight stays (24.97%). Meanwhile, the international segment remained the dominant one, with 59,568 visitors (74.4% of the total) and 221,335 overnight stays, bringing the overall average length of stay to 3.45 days.

From a structural point of view, De Arce noted that "the combination of established international demand and the growth in domestic tourism strengthens Marbella's position as a destination capable of attracting a diverse range of visitors". The focus is on "segments such as golf, gastronomy, culture, well-being, events and sport to move towards a more balanced level of tourist activity throughout the year".

Cumulative balance for the financial year

The aggregate figures for January to September 2026 confirm the upward trend. In the first nine months of the year, Marbella welcomed 622,216 hotel guests (8.59%) and recorded 2,143,297 overnight stays (4.31%).

In terms of employment, the monthly average number of people in employment in hotel establishments stood at 5,085, compared with 3,552 in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of 43.19%.

De Arce concluded by emphasising that these figures support the strategies set out: "They encourage us to continue working on a tourism model that combines profitability, quality and job stability, so that the benefits are felt across the local economy as a whole."

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