Four dangerous roads in Malaga province enter safety improvement plan

Signs indicating the A-402, one of the roads in Malaga province included in the plan.

Chus Heredia Wednesday, 11 March 2026, 13:16

The Andalusian regional government has added four stretches of the regional road network in Malaga province to the 2024-2026 road safety programme. The selection relies on an analysis of indicators which include rate of accidents with casualties, average daily traffic and other technical factors.

All the sections where work will be carried out are classified as accident blackspots and all are considered high or very high priority. Among other statistics, the technical experts take into account accidents with injuries over the last four years.

The regional government will finance most of the programme.

1. A-402, La Viñuela

The first section in the province is between kilometres 56.8 and 57.8 of the A-402 road, which links Moraleda de Zafayona (Granada) with the municipality of Viñuela. This route is classified as highly dangerous, with a danger index of more than 40 points (the average for roads of this type is 35).

The route does not reach 5,000 journeys per day, according to the report, published on Tuesday in the official gazette of the regional government (BOJA).

According to the report, "vertical signage hampers visibility from the intersection" and ther is insufficient advance warning, with particular risk for motorcyclists and cyclists.

The work will be carried out on the safety barriers (guardrails or crash barriers) to bring them into compliance with regulations. Specifically, there will be no open ends; instead, they will be curved downwards to prevent a spear-like effect in the event of a collision.

The posts will also be replaced and the height of the barriers will be increased. These improvements will be completed with vertical and horizontal signage, road markings and reflective road studs (cat's eyes) that can be installed on the edges of the road or on barriers.

2. A-7205, Vélez-Málaga

Work will be carried out between kilometres 12.7 and 13.7 of the A-7205 road that connects Vélez-Málaga with Alcaucín. Its hazard index is 61, well above the upper limit for roads of the same category and traffic level (32).

Accidents on the stretch usually happen at points 13.02 and 13.07. According to the report, priority on the road confuses drivers, which is why the idea is to give priority to vehicles on the A-7205, "while the roads that intersect with it have a stop sign".

"On the other hand, the general speed limit on this section is excessive for the conditions (curves, access points, intersections). Even with a maximum speed of 60km/h, the current road markings on the curves are insufficient. Several accidents involving vehicles leaving the road on wet pavement have also been recorded, so improvements to drainage and surface characteristics could improve the situation," the document states.

Therefore, priority changes will be made at two intersections; vertical signage, beacons and containment systems will be reinforced; transverse warning strips will be placed; the pavement will be improved, and action will be taken on the drainage system.

3. A-367, access to Ronda

Another focus of interest is the A-367 access road to Ronda, between kilometres 36.2 and 36.82. The intervention in this case is of high priority. The danger index exceeds 25 (15 as a higher reference for similar roads).

"On this section of the A-367 road, there are many direct accesses to farms and to various roads with numerous left turns, which generates multiple unregulated movements which increase the danger and accident rate on the road," the document states.

The proposal talks about the construction of "two roundabouts at the ends of the problematic section to consolidate vehicle movements, especially left turns, creating an intersection with the necessary capacity and appropriate design".

"To prevent these movements from continuing in the section between the roundabouts, continuous lateral collector service roads are planned between the roundabouts, serving entrances and exits, with a physical separation using barriers to prevent the most dangerous left turns and direct merging," the plan states.

4. A-397, Parauta and Igualeja

The fourth section in the province in the programme is on the A-397, at the access to the Conejeras site, between Igualeja and Parauta.

"At approximately kilometre 13.73, there is a direct and unregulated crossing from the road to the Conejeras municipal campsite, but, given the volume and composition of traffic and the geometric characteristics of the road layout, this crossing occurs in unsafe and high-risk conditions due to the large difference in speeds," the document says.

The planned works include the construction of a direct access from the A-397, the main feature of which is a T-intersection controlled by righ-of-way. Due to the volume of traffic on the road, waiting for a left turn can obstruct and endanger traffic.

Therefore, it is advisable to provide an additional central lane from the main road, preceded by a waiting lane with pre-deceleration and pre-acceleration lanes. This additional lane will be 3.50 meters wide and will be next to the existing A-397 road at kilometre point 14.

In order to facilitate the movements of vehicles entering and leaving the turning lanes and to make the associated divergences and convergences safer, two additional lanes will be provided for changing speeds at the entry and exit connections with the A-397 road to and from the recreational area.

According to the document, "the curve section will be adapted in accordance with road regulations, so the right shoulder will be widened (one metre) and the axis of the carriageway will be shifted. Finally, the work will be completed with the replacement of the existing horizontal and vertical signage and signposting".