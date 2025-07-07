Temperatures on the rise again as Aemet issues yellow heat warning for up to 38C in Malaga province

After the brief respite from the extreme heat Andalucía on Sunday, without amber warnings for the first time in more than a week, gives way this Monday to a new increase in temperatures, which has led to the activation of a yellow level alert in Malaga province. Specifically, the warning affects the Antequera region with the maximum temperature forecast to reach 38C between 1pm and 9pm. Although this alert does not affect the rest of the province, this Monday is also expected to be hot in the Axarquia and the Serrania de Ronda areas, with maximum temperatures of 34C and 35C, respectively, while on the Costa del Sol and in Malaga city, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) is forecasting maximum temperatures of 32C.

Likewise, Aemet has activated the amber level alert in areas of Cordoba and Jaen provinces, for maximum temperatures of up to 41C, between 1pm and 9pm, and yellow in other areas of Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Jaen, Malaga and Seville provinces.

In Cordoba, countryside areas will be at amber risk, with maximum temperatures of 41C, and the Sierra and Pedroches and Subbetica areas will be at yellow risk, with 39C and 38C, respectively.

The amber warning will be in force in Morena and Condado (40C) and the Guadalquivir Valley of Jaén (41C). On the other hand, the city and Montes de Jaén (38C) and Cazorla and Segura (39C) will be under the lowest level of alert foreseen by the Aemet.

The Cuenca del Genil and Guadix and Baza, in Granada, where temperatures could reach 39C and 38C, respectively, will also be at yellow level on Monday. The countryside (39) and the Sierra Sur (38C) are the areas that will be under this alert in Seville, while in Huelva and Malaga the Andévalo and Condado areas (38C) and Antequera (38C) will be affected.

In the provincial capitals, the following minimum and maximum temperatures are expected: Almeria, 24C and 32C; Cadiz, 23C and 28C; Cordoba, 21C and 41C; Granada, 22C and 39C; Huelva, 22C and 35C; Jaén, 25C and 39C; Malaga, 25C and 32C; and Seville, 23C and 39C.

112 recommends extreme caution

In view of the high temperatures today in Andalucía in southern Spain, especially in Cordoba and Jaen provinces, the 112 emergency coordination centre staff for the region have offered a series of recommendations to the population to prevent risks associated with the heat. It is essential, it says, to drink water regularly, at least every two hours, even if you do not feel thirsty.

Special attention should also be paid to the elderly, the chronically ill and young children; make sure they are properly hydrated and prevent them from going out in the middle of the day. During these days of high temperatures, light, cold and fresh meals with a high water content are also recommended, avoiding copious and very hot meals.

During the central hours of the day, 112 advises closing the windows, curtains and blinds most exposed to the sun and using, when necessary, the fan or air conditioning. If these devices are not available, "it is best to stay in the cooler rooms of the house, and to take baths or cool your skin with wet towels," he says.

"Avoid going out in the street during the hottest hours, and when you have to go out you should wear sun protection, a hat or cap and approved sunglasses to protect you from the sun," the emergency service recommends.

112 Andalucía also explains that it is best to dress in light clothes and light fabrics and always carry a bottle of water, even when travelling by car, to stay hydrated.

"Exercise and physical exertion should be left to the early hours of the day or in the evening. And always remember that no one, including pets, should be left inside stationary vehicles," the experts added.