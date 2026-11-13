Malaga province supermarkets launch Bancosol's food donation initiative

Malaga province and its supermarkets are gearing up to demonstrate their solidarity this weekend with the launching of Bancosol's 2026 Gran Recogida food donation ... campaign.

This Friday and Saturday, the campaign aims to raise over 450,000 euros to help the most disadvantaged people. Bancosol is working with 285 supermarkets and 4,000 volunteers.

Over the course of the two days, locals, residents and visitors who go shopping at the province's participating establishments (Grupo Mas, Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Alcampo, Eroski, DIA, El Jamón and Mercadona) will find clearly signposted information and collection points. At these points, volunteers will assist and provide information on the various ways to get involved.

Although customers can allocate part of their purchase towards the direct delivery of products, donations can also be made from home via Bizum 00887. As Bancosol says, the funds enable the organisation to purchase basic foodstuffs and plan resources to ensure supplies are available throughout the year, while also ensuring that the items have a longer shelf life.

This campaign aims to address a social reality in which, despite the positive trend in the main macroeconomic indicators, an increasing number of households are struggling to make ends meet. Bancosol currently works with 129 organisations across the province and supports a total of 20,589 people, nearly a third of whom are children or young people.

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