Urbincasa completes Malakai development in Estepona after a record year

SUR in English Estepona 10/11/2026 Actualizado a las 10:02h.

Living by the sea has stopped being an occasional luxury and become a life decision. On the Costa del Sol they know this well, and more and more developers are looking this way. One of them, Urbincasa, is handing over Malakai in Estepona this year, the first of its developments to be completed on the Costa del Sol. It does so in the best year of its recent history, with 291 homes delivered in 2026 and more than 100 million euros in turnover.

As with its other projects, the company began work on Malakai years ago. Its presence in the area is not new but the result of a development that is now maturing. The scheme comprises 70 homes, including ground-floor properties, penthouses and two- and three-bedroom apartments with sea views, designed for buyers who want light, space and the Mediterranean as their everyday backdrop.

And it won’t be the last. The developer, founded in Cartagena in 1967 and specialising in the Mediterranean coast, has further projects under way in Malaga province, with Arrecife (Casares Costa) among the next.

Handovers on the Costa Blanca and Costa Cálida

Malakai is Urbincasa’s first handover on the Costa del Sol, the third strand of a model it also runs on the two other coasts where it operates. On the Costa Blanca, it’s completing Seascape Blue this year in Balcón de Finestrat, with 72 sea-view homes, outdoor and heated pools and sports areas, along with Seagardens in Campoamor, which closes a total project of 211 homes in five phases. On the Costa Cálida, it is delivering Atarazana 43, an energy-efficient building in the centre of Cartagena.

Seascape Blue in Finestrat, developed by Urbincasa.

“Completing four projects in a single year, on three different coasts, is proof that a model built on developments that are entirely our own, local roots and a Mediterranean outlook still has plenty of room to grow,” said Francisco José Cervantes Tous, Urbincasa’s CEO.

According to the company, what sets it apart is consistency rather than volume: developments it designs and builds itself, with a contemporary design and a clear idea of what it means to live on the Mediterranean. In Malaga province, that approach is starting to bear fruit.