Young Malaga volunteer breaks stereotypes about her generation: 'At this age, we feel very lost and here we contribute something good'

Cristina Pinto 15/06/2026 a las 14:23h.

In an era where youth is often associated with the rapid consumption of digital content and the traditions of social media, there are also stories that break the mould and restore faith in society.

At the age of 22, Ana Villalón from Malaga prefers to invest her free time in bringing change to her immediate surroundings.

"Giving to others is the best way to receive. At this age, we feel very lost, we don't really know what we want to do, what our identity is. Here you feel that you're contributing something good to society, that you belong to something that helps you grow," Ana says.

In the middle of exam season, surrounded by notes and highlighters, the young woman from Malaga sits down for this interview with SUR. She's a second-year nursing student. She has previously completed a higher-level vocational qualification as a radiology technician.

Her vocation doesn't end with academics, as she also makes time to help others, "doing her bit", as she puts it. Last Saturday, during Bancosol's spring campaign, Ana was on the front lines at the Mercadona supermarket in Carranque.

"It's about taking on the responsibility of trying to get people to contribute. Ultimately, that's where you feel your communication can have a direct impact," she explains.

This recent Bancosol campaign, with some 4,000 volunteers participating throughout the province, is complemented by the 'No Home Without Food' laCaixa initiative.

"This wouldn't be possible without the thousands of volunteers at food banks across the country. Since 2020, the campaign has raised more than 13 million euros nationwide," the 'la Caixa' foundation says.

"The most valuable thing we have to share is time. Investing a little of that time in people who need it is very rewarding. You receive positive feedback, smiles and an incomparable feeling. You feel like you are contributing in a different way to people who aren't as fortunate as we are," Ana says.

The work volunteers like Ana do is heartwarming, although it entails a few intense days on the ground. Ana acknowledges that the first experiences collecting food can be frustrating for novice volunteers, as many people are in a hurry or have preconceived notions and refuse to help before even listening.

Her foolproof recipe for breaking the ice is empathy. "On Saturday, a man approached me in the supermarket, told me 'no' and went to pay, but then he came back and said: 'Well, tell me, you've been really nice.' How you approach people from the start makes a big difference. I think smiles really bring people closer," Ana explains.

Ana Villalón's commitment goes far beyond Bancosol's occasional campaigns. In her daily life, she also finds time for the Cánovas foundation. There, she dedicates a large part of her routine to teaching debate and public speaking in schools to children of all ages, from elementary to high school, in addition to organising national tournaments.

"People are very surprised by how much I do as a volunteer and that I don't get paid. But the recognition from those children when they thank you and grow in the tournaments is incredibly rewarding. I'm no saint, but you gain many things that aren't money," Ana says.

The aspiring nurse champions her generation, rejecting the notion that today's youth are inherently apathetic. For her, the key lies in the channels and the message used to motivate them.

"I don't believe young people lack a spirit of volunteering. How that idea is presented is crucial. Volunteering also means spending time with people your own age and feeling that, as a group, you're contributing to something greater. That's incredibly fulfilling," Ana states.

In contrast to the fleeting connections of screens, Ana has found in these projects an ideal space to forge real and lasting bonds. "You make a lot of friends. I, for example, teach debate with a colleague who has become a friend. Organising events together, seeing that people enjoy it, learn and grow... All of that is incredibly rewarding and helps you mature," Ana says.

With the perspective from these two years of selfless dedication, Ana has redefined her understanding of social activism. She admits that she previously aspired "to mentally change the world", but now prefers to focus on the revolution of small things.

"I've realised that the best way is by contributing a small grain of sand. Even if it seems insignificant, everything adds up and is always better than nothing," she says.

Ana says goodbye to return to her notes, leaving behind one last lesson: "We are in this life to give ourselves to others and make everything easier for everyone. Giving is the best way to receive."

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