Storm Charles takes its time: it will reach Malaga province this afternoon

Subtropical storm Charles is taking its time to arrive. It has been raining lightly since the early hours, but this is still due to the ... tail end of the previous storm, Bruna. Meanwhile, the centre of the second storm, which is forecast to be more powerful, will be in the western part of the province, in Ronda, Estepona and Marbella, at around 5pm.

Charles will move from west to east and is forecast to arrive directly over the city of Malaga and the Guadalhorce Valley at around 6pm. This is according to the latest update from the Harmonie forecast model (one of Aemet's main sources of information).

By 8pm, Charles will have spread across the entire province, bringing heavy rain and very strong winds. The good news is that it won't last long: at around 11pm, the weather system will be moving eastwards out of the province.

"The model is predicting high rainfall totals, particularly in Ronda, Campillos and the area around the La Concepción reservoir (between Marbella and Istán)," local weather expert José Luis Escudero says.

Strong winds in Ronda and Antequera will begin earlier, at around 3pm, particularly in the westernmost areas, although the worst of the hurricane-force gusts is expected from 6pm onwards in the Serranía, as well as in Grazalema, the Vega Antequerana and Archidona. The wind will also blow in Malaga, but with less intensity than in the interior.

If the forecasts prove accurate, Wednesday looks set to be a rain-soaked day for the general strike in Malaga.

Total rainfall could reach up to 100mm throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening, which is why Aemet has issued an amber warning for the Ronda, Sol and Guadalhorce areas (which also includes Malaga city) and Antequera, the latter due to win. Only the Axarquía has a lower, yellow warning in place.

In the Serranía de Ronda, rainfall is expected to exceed 80mm over 12 hours, accompanied by southwesterly wind gusts of up to 90km/h. Meanwhile, in Malaga city and along the coast, the risk of localised flooding has increased substantially, with forecasts of up to 80mm over 12 hours and wind gusts of up to 70km/h.

Malaga city and Costa del Sol

Aemet has also raised the warning for Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and the Guadahorce Valley to amber due to potential rainfall totals of 80mm over 12 hours (15mm in one hour) and maximum westerly gusts of 70km/h. In this case, as these are low-lying areas close to the coast, the risk of localised flooding will be higher.

In the Vega de Antequera, the most notable feature will be the southwesterly wind, which will reach maximum speed of 90km/h (amber level). In the Axarquía, there will also be rain and strong winds, although less so than in the rest of the province: rainfall totals of 60mm and winds of 70km/h are forecast.

"This storm (...) is small in size. It is heading first towards the Canary Islands and will then affect the south-west of the mainland, in the area of the Gulf of Cadiz," head of Aemet for Andalucía Juan de Dios del Pino said.

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