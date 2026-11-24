The investigation into the conditions of a relationship between a man and his ex-wife, who signed a BDSM contract in 2013, have ended in ... court. The provincial court of Madrid has sentenced the man to two years and four months in prison for submitting his ex-wife to psychological abuse and control and justifying it with the contract in question.

He was the 'master' and she was his 'slave'. This was what they had agreed in a BDSM contract (an acronym for 'bondage discipline, domination, submission, sadism and masochism'), which encompasses various sexual practices based on power play, submission and mutual consent. In this type of relationship, one person takes on the dominant role and the other agrees to submit to certain rules, always within the agreed limits.

They met in 2012. He was more than twice her age. On 1 July 2013, they signed a 34-clause document stipulating that he would be her "master, owner, lord and teacher" and she would be his "submissive slave".

Their relationship, which was initially purely sexual, gradually developed into a romantic one. They lived together in various places, including the capital of the Costa del Sol. They shared a home with his relatives and eventually got married in October 2017, although they divorced three years later.

What began as a consensual sexual relationship ended up becoming a marriage characterised, according to the ruling, by jealousy, insults, humiliation and physical abuse. The man is said to have eventually extended that role of "owner" to every aspect of his partner's life, to the point of deciding how and with whom she could socialise and subjecting her to constant fear.

According to the ruling, he extended the conditions of submission initially agreed upon to his partner's everyday life, to the extent of restricting her personal relationships, controlling her movements and influencing her decisions.

In addition to the prison sentence, the ruling, dated 9 June 2026, orders him to pay his ex-wife 9,200.36 euros in compensation for the injuries and non-pecuniary damage she suffered. However, the judges have acquitted him of the offences of sexual assault and aggravated sexual abuse, for which the prosecutor had sought prison sentences of nine and eight years respectively, on the grounds that, despite the seriousness of the alleged offences, the evidence does not allow them to be deemed proven.

Control over her life

During their time living together, the defendant exercised the same control over other areas that had nothing to do with their agreed intimate practices. He constantly wanted to know where she was, who she was seeing or what she was doing when they were not together, to the extent that he forced her to sever personal contacts because of his jealousy.

He also demanded explanations about her sexual relationships and, although they had initially agreed to meet other people, he went so far as to force her into encounters she did not want and then demand that she tell him how they had gone.

On top of this came the verbal abuse, both in private and in front of others, with insults ('whore', 'slut' and 'moron'), as well as particularly cruel remarks intended to frighten her. "Go and kill yourself now and let us all have a rest" and "I'm going to beat you to a pulp" are among the remarks he allegedly made.

According to the ruling, these were not mere comments, but rather habitual behaviour that created a "constant climate of violence" and which sought to subjugate the woman in every aspect of her life.

This ended up seriously affecting her psychological well-being, as she was constantly on edge about her partner's reactions and gave in to his demands for fear of the consequences should she refuse.

Since 2019, the woman has been receiving specialist care at a municipal gender-based violence centre, where she was diagnosed with "post-traumatic stress disorder" related to the events.

Multiple assaults

One of the incidents that the court considers proven took place on 11 February 2020, when the defendant unexpectedly picked up his wife as she was leaving class in Madrid and began to reproach her for being accompanied by another student. The argument continued during the car journey, during which he allegedly punched her several times on the arm and pulled her hair. Upon reaching another part of the city, he assaulted her again, grabbing her by the neck and covering her eyes with his hands while warning her that "she was going to suffer all the harm she had caused him".

The woman suffered bruises, haematomas and injuries to various parts of her body, including her neck, which required medical attention. It took her 15 days to recover, on three of which she was unable to carry out her usual activities.

Medical reports confirmed the assault, which led to the intervention of the Guardia Civil and the initiation of legal proceedings that would last for more than six years. The defendant was arrested and subsequently released with a restraining order banning him from coming within 500 metres of the victim or contacting her.

No previous case law

The existence of the 2013 contract has forced the judges to examine an issue that they rarely encounter in the courts: to what extent can the consent of a person who agrees to submit sexually to another extend and what happens when that relationship of domination spills over into everyday life?

The contract set out the obligations of the "submissive slave", her appearance, punishments, relations with third parties and the conditions to be met, although it also provided for the possibility of her exercising her right of veto, amending the terms or terminating the agreement.

The court acknowledged that, "barring any error or omission", it found no case law specifically addressing the offence of habitual psychological abuse in connection with a BDSM contract, as existing judicial rulings relate primarily to injuries sustained during consensual sadomasochistic practices.

In order to resolve the case, the judges have drawn upon, among other sources, a 2025 ruling of the European Court of Human Rights against France, which also examined a relationship of sexual domination linked to a "master-slave" contract.

The issue raised by the European courts is that having consented to certain sexual practices does not imply consent to any subsequent conduct, since the willingness to participate must be maintained at all times and may be withdrawn. The ruling also points out that there is no "presumption of a woman's perpetual consent to sexual acts", an important consideration when power relations initially agreed upon end up becoming instruments of control.

The woman acknowledged that she had voluntarily consented to those practices, although she later expressed her wish to stop them and have a relationship on an equal footing.

The defendant, however, continued to exercise authority that was no longer confined to intimate encounters, but which affected her freedom to socialise, study, make decisions and live her own life. The court considers that this conduct violated her dignity, a right which, according to the constitutional doctrine set out in the judgement, "protects the autonomous shaping of one's own life plan".

Two reports of rape

The court proceedings also included two charges of sexual violence which, despite the seriousness of the alleged offences, did not result in a conviction, as the judges considered that the evidence presented did not allow them to determine with sufficient certainty what had taken place.

Neither of the two charges is included in the ruling, as they were not deemed to have been proven. Consequently, the man is acquitted of the offences of sexual assault and aggravated sexual abuse, for which the prosecution had sought prison sentences of nine and eight years, respectively.

However, the court's assessment of the abuse and psychological violence is different, as the statements, medical reports and expert evidence establish a prolonged pattern of control and subjugation that seriously affected the victim's freedom and dignity. The judges consider that this was not a matter of isolated incidents or practices covered by the contract both parties had signed, but rather a situation of habitual violence that ultimately came to dominate her life.

The sentence has been set at six months' imprisonment for physical abuse and 22 months for habitual psychological abuse, with the mitigating factor of undue delays due to the length of the proceedings. The defendant must pay his ex-wife 700.36 euros in compensation for her injuries and a further 8,500 euros for non-pecuniary damage. He must also comply with the restraining orders and communication restrictions.

The ruling, which is not yet final and may be appealed to the High Court of Justice of Madrid, upholds the protection order in favour of the victim while any appeals are being considered.

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