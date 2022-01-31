Spain’s PM meets with the mayors of the Sierra de las Nieves After the meeting, Pedro Sánchez will visit the natural park in Malaga province and hear plans to make it a world-class tourist destination

The Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, accompanied by the third deputy PM and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, is visiting the Sierra de la Nieves in Malaga province this Monday (31 January).

Accompanied by the Junta de Andalucía’s Elías Bendodo, PM Sánchez has met with the mayor’s of the Sierra de las Nieves towns and villages, before touring the natural park.

With the aim of making the Sierra de las Nieves a world-class tourist destination, a plan created by the 'Mancomunidad' association of municipalities of the Sierra de las Nieves has recently been approved by the Junta's de Andalucía's Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and by its Tourism authority. The plan will run for three years, with four different areas of work, designed to protect and promote the unique habitat.

There are nine municipalities that make up the association, Alozaina, Casarabonela, El Burgo, Guaro, Istán, Monda, Ojén, Tolox and Yunquera.