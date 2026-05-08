Origen Nerja: celebrating the rich mix of Peruvian cuisine

SUR in English Nerja 08/05/2026 Actualizado a las 13:46h.

Peruvian cuisine has a cosmopolitan and well-travelled spirit. It is a gastronomy shaped by the meeting of culinary traditions from around the world. Some of its best-known dishes combine flavours and textures inspired by Japanese, Chinese and African cooking.

That mixed culinary heritage lies at the heart of Origen Nerja. “Our signature is transforming different roots and culinary experiences into a journey of flavours, where our unique sauces become part of our identity,” explains owner Miguel Villena Herrera.

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Origen Nerja opened just over a year ago with a very personal vision. “We didn’t want to be just another Peruvian restaurant, or limit ourselves to fine Peruvian dining or Nikkei fusion cuisine,” says Miguel. “We wanted to create what makes our home unique for diners: a true flavour experience in every sense.”

That philosophy has shaped a highly personal menu, using the richness of Peruvian cuisine as its starting point.

“I’d describe our cooking as well-travelled, technical and emotional, but also as cuisine built by a family: our team,” he adds.

A culinary bridge between two seas

The kitchen at Origen Nerja creates a gastronomic link between the Pacific and the Mediterranean, and its menu reflects the mixed influences that define Peruvian cuisine.

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“Peruvian food is already a travelling cuisine in itself. It was born from the meeting of many cultures, techniques and flavours. One of the strongest influences is Japanese cuisine, especially Nikkei cooking,” Miguel says.

Its location on the eastern Costa del Sol in Malaga province also adds another dimension to the restaurant’s identity.

“The Mediterranean is naturally part of our cooking. Local produce, seafood, the sea itself and that Mediterranean way of gathering around the table all influence the experience we offer.”

Reinventing the classics of Peruvian cuisine

Despite only opening recently, Origen Nerja has already established several dishes as firm favourites among customers. “They’re the dishes that best explain who we are,” says Miguel Villena Herrera.

Among the standout options is the restaurant’s trio of ceviches, which Miguel describes as “a way of showcasing our cuisine through three different interpretations”.

Their passion for Nikkei cuisine is also reflected in the uramakis and nigiris, where the talent of the restaurant’s itamae, a chef specialising in Japanese cooking, shines through with subtle Andean touches added to Japanese-inspired creations.

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However, the restaurant’s signature dish is the Lomo Saltado Origen, which captures the most adventurous and mixed influences of its cuisine through flame cooking, wok techniques, pisco, Mediterranean produce and Andean potatoes.

Cocktails designed to complement the food

Cocktails are also a key part of the experience at Origen Nerja. “We don’t see cocktails as just an extra, but as something that enhances the restaurant experience,” Miguel explains. “Our cocktails are made with technique, balance and personality, and each one is created with a genuine gastronomic purpose.”

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As part of the restaurant’s reinterpretation of Peruvian traditions, pisco plays a leading role in many of its drinks: “It’s a spirit deeply connected to our Peruvian roots. It’s elegant and allows us to introduce new flavours.”

Tardeo by Origen: a new summer concept

With the summer season about to begin in Malaga province, the restaurant is also launching an ambitious new project: Tardeo by Origen.

The new concept combines art, live performances, fine dining and cocktails in a single experience, staying true to its name by offering late-afternoon entertainment with some of the best views in Nerja.

More information:

Address: Plaza de España 9, Local 2, 29780 Nerja (Malaga).

Phone: 952 72 94 06.

Website: origennerja.com

Instagram: @origenrestaurant_nerja