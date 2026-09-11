Ronda presents a spectacular journey through light and verse

The dome features an auditorium with seating for 100 people.

Tony Bryant 11/09/2026 a las 15:08h.

Ronda is hosting the Luz y Verso (light and verse) show from Friday 18 to Sunday 27 September, a multisensory experience featuring projections of Spanish masterpieces, live music and poetry, all within a large 360º geodesic dome.

The dome, located in Plaza Teniente Arce, features an auditorium with seating for 100 people, with an interior layout designed to provide a fully immersive contemplative experience through circular tiered seating.

Organised by the Unicaja foundation, this initiative allows visitors to get close to the details of the artworks, all of which have been selected with the guidance of a team of specialists.

The venue also offers a recreation of a painter’s workshop featuring animated artworks, and a stand where visitors can have a portrait inspired by the style of the great masters created using AI.

Visitors can experience this multisensory show from Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm and 8pm, plus an additional morning session at noon at weekends.

During the final weekend, sessions will be held at 11am, 1pm, 6pm and 8pm on Saturday 26, and at 11am and 1pm on Sunday 27 September.

Tickets are available from: www.fundacionunicaja.com/luzyverso

Entrance is free for children under 17 and those over 65.

All proceeds will be donated to the Ronda Alzhéimer association (AROAL), which provides comprehensive support to people living with neurodegenerative diseases and their families.

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