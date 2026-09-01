Second attempt to restore Ronda's Mondragón Palace courtyard after no bids for original tender

The renovation of the Mudejar courtyard at Mondragón palace in Ronda is being put out to tender again after the first process attracted no bids, ... with the town hall increasing the budget by 25,000 euros to 160,000 euros.

The project, announced at the start of the year, has been revised in line with current market prices to attract companies this time. Interested firms have until 21 September to submit bids, while the planned construction period remains four months once the contract is awarded.

The renovation will focus on one of the most recognisable spaces in the historic building, which also houses the Municipal Museum. The project retains its original scope, with restoring the courtyard fountain among its main objectives.

Its water circuit will be repaired to restore the feature and reinforce its prominence within the courtyard.

Visitor access to be improved

The plans also include renewing the paving, carrying out landscaping work, installing decorative lighting and making various improvements to the site's drainage system.

The door connecting the Mudejar courtyard directly with Plaza Mondragón will also be opened to create a new exit from the complex and reorganise visitors' route.

Jorge Fernández, the councillor responsible for procurement, said the budget increase was a direct response to the lack of bids in the first tender. The town hall hopes the revised prices will allow it to unblock a project that was originally expected to begin last spring but was delayed after no company submitted an offer.

The work will be financed through grants awarded by the Junta de Andalucía regional government under funding provided to Ronda because of its status as a Tourist Municipality.

The scheme aims to improve both the courtyard's conservation and the visitor experience.

Project delayed since January

The renovation was announced in January with an initial budget of 135,000 euros. At the time, the town hall expected work to begin in April and be completed by the end of the summer. Those deadlines were not met after the first tender received no bids.

Mondragón Palace has received several other investments in recent years, including improvements to its heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and accessibility, as well as work to modernise the Municipal Museum.

The building is one of the main heritage and tourist assets managed by the municipal company Turismo de Ronda. Funding linked to Ronda's Tourist Municipality status has also supported other projects in the town, including work on the Murallas del Carmen and the first phase of the Camino del Desfiladero del Tajo.

The town hall now hopes the higher budget will attract a bidder and allow the long-delayed renovation to proceed. If the contract is awarded, the works will take four months and focus on upgrading the courtyard while preserving much of the former palace's historic character.