Ronda bullring enters final phase of restoration after scaffolding removal

Julio J. Portabales 22/06/2026 a las 15:07h.

The bullring in Ronda is beginning to look like its usual self again. After months surrounded by scaffolding and a highly complex technical operation, the historic Real Maestranza de Caballería bullring has now entered the final stage of structural consolidation works. The project aims to guarantee the stability, safety and long-term preservation of one of the town's key heritage landmarks.

The most visible change is in the roofing. The custom-designed rhomboidal structure for each arch and column has now been installed and the scaffolding that occupied this part of the building has been removed. Waterproofing work on cornices and roofs now prevents further damage.

This is not a renovation designed to change the monument's appearance, but rather an almost surgical operation to strengthen its structure. Architect Ricardo Aroca has led the project, applying tailored solutions to each section of the bullring based on the specific geometry of its arches and columns. The goal is to strengthen the building without altering the historic character of a site listed as a property of cultural interest.

The project is now entering a less visible but crucial phase. The remaining work involves monitoring, review, technical control and finishing touches. While no exact completion date has been set, the main phases have already been finished.

The process has taken place under the direct supervision of the design team and the institution itself, following strict technical and heritage criteria set from the outset. Each reinforcement element has been individually designed to match the specific needs of each section of the bullring, a necessary approach in a historic building that must balance structural safety with heritage protection.

Before reaching this stage, specialists carried out a detailed assessment of the monument's condition. The Real Maestranza commissioned monitoring work, archaeological surveys, geotechnical studies and non-destructive testing, including ultrasound scans of the stone columns. These tests allowed engineers to examine the internal condition of the materials without causing damage, and to base design decisions on hard data.

The Andalusian regional government authorised the project, as the bullring is a listed property of cultural interest. The provincial heritage commission issued a favourable report, concluding that the project respected the monument's historic value. That approval allowed the long-delayed project to move forward after structural problems forced the suspension of bullfighting events.

The progress of the works has also attracted interest from architects. The association of Malaga architects recently visited the site to study the consolidation work on location. The visit began in the lecture hall, where Ricardo Aroca explained the key aspects of the project, before continuing with a tour of the bullring alongside Sergio Valadez.

One of the most notable endorsements came from Rafael Moneo, one of the leading figures in contemporary architecture. He inspected the works in person and spoke positively about the approach taken. During the visit, he said the bullring "will show no visible change" and that Aroca's design "will give it life for hundreds more years".

The famous Puente Nuevo in Ronda: the 'new' bridge that is now 230 years old