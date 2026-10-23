Mayor of Parauta under consideration for Gran Hermano VIP

Katrin Ortega, the mayor of Parauta, a small municipality in the Serranía de Ronda with 271 residents, is under consideration to join the upcoming series ... of Gran Hermano VIP on Mediaset, sources close to the production confirmed.

Speaking to SUR, Ortega acknowledged receiving television offers, though she declined to specify channels or titles probably due to confidentiality clauses standard in reality television casting. "I'm not going to appear on any programme at the moment," she stated.”

“I’ve had lots of offers to appear on television, but I’m not going to do any of them for the time being. I haven’t confirmed or signed anything,” said the mayor, who is usually very active on social media.

Ortega, who has served as mayor since 2019, hit political headlines after requesting her formal resignation from the PSOE. In the May 2023 municipal elections, running under the Socialist banner, she achieved a clean sweep, winning all seven council seats with 156 out of 175 votes cast (88.14 per cent) - the highest individual percentage support achieved by any candidate in Malaga province. Only 19 voters supported rival candidates.

Telecinco recently announced the return of the celebrity reality show format after a three-year hiatus. Following Ortega's resignation announcement, speculation grew within regional political circles regarding her potential transition to television entertainment.

A future in an independent party

Ortega explained that her decision to leave the PSOE was "personal" and taken out of "respect", adding that she had previously notified Josele Aguilar, provincial secretary-general of the PSOE in Malaga. Regarding her departure, she noted that she "did not identify with any national political party" and did not require traditional party machinery to continue serving her constituents.

She also announced that she is going to ‘dust off’ a political project she has had since 2019 – the year in which she finally stood for election in the local elections as a candidate for the PSOE – and will stand in the local elections in May 2027 with an independent group called Unidos Parauta Avanza. In her view, this party is the best means of “continuing to work” for Parauta and its residents.

For the time being, she remains mayor, although she will join the group of non-affiliated councillors once the PSOE has informed the council’s general secretariat that she has resigned.