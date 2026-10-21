Fashion, travel and photo shoots: the ‘Instagrammer’ lifestyle of Katrin Ortega, the Parauta mayor tempted by 'Gran Hermano VIP'

When does a public figure cross the threshold into becoming an 'influencer'? While thresholds vary, Katrin Ortega, the high-profile mayor of Parauta, clearly meets ... the criteria.

For the leader of a small municipality in the Serranía de Ronda with just 271 residents, her Instagram account boasting nearly 15,000 followers represents an audience far larger than her hometown.

On Tuesday, Ortega stepped into the national spotlight following confirmation that her name is under consideration for the upcoming edition of Mediaset's reality show Gran Hermano VIP (Big Brother VIP).

Her potential television debut coincides with her formal request to resign her membership from the PSOE, the party under which she secured a historic landslide victory in the May 2023 municipal elections. Winning 88.14 per cent of the vote (156 out of 175 ballots cast), the PSOE claimed all seven council seats, and she became the mayor with the highest percentage of individual voter support across Malaga province.

Although Ortega clarified to SUR that she has not signed any television contract "for the moment", she confirmed she will retain her mayoral seat as an unattached councillor. Her long-term plan involves launching an independent local political party, Unidos Parauta Avanza, ahead of the 2027 local elections.

Beyond local governance, Ortega's public image departs significantly from that of a traditional rural mayor. Her Instagram profile (@kat.ortma) presents a curated visual showcase where municipal duties sit alongside high fashion, luxury events and influencer-style photoshoots.

From Thailand to the San Pedro Fair

Her profile documents summer trips to beach clubs in Ibiza - frequenting venues like Zazú and Cala Salada - and Tarifa, alongside long-haul international travel to Thailand, the Dominican Republic, Rome and Berlin, as well as trips through Bilbao and Basque Country vineyards.

Despite her cosmopolitan image, the Ortega has not forgotten her roots or Andalusian traditions. Prominent in her profile are photos of her dressed as a pilgrim at El Rocío (Almonte), strolling through the San Pedro Fair or enjoying the Horse Fair in Jerez.

She also uses her platform to promote Parauta's natural heritage, sharing photographs from the source of the Genal River and the heart of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, alongside screenshots of media coverage celebrating her historic 2023 election victory.

Whether or not her Mediaset appearance materialises, Ortega's profile confirms she has fully mastered the art of digital self-presentation.