Injured bikers rescued after plunging down 15-metre embankment in Serranía de Ronda The 112 Andalucía control room mobilised firefighters from brigades in Malaga and neighbouring Cadiz provinces, the Guardia Civil and the 061 ambulance service

The emergency services have rescued two injured motorcyclists after they left a forest road and plunged down a steep embankment near Cortes de la Frontera in Malaga province.

The Andalucía 112 emergency control centre was alerted to the accident on Wednesday afternoon, indicating that two bikers left the MA-512 road and requesting the rescue for a motorcyclist who had been trapped some 15-metres down an embankment.

Immediately, the control centre mobilised firefighters from brigades in Malaga and neighbouring Cadiz provinces, the Guardia Civil and the 061 ambulance service.

Civil Protection volunteers from Cortes de la Frontera also attended and helped transfer of one of the injured to where the health services were waiting. Two men aged 31 and 42 were taken by ambulance to the Serranía de Ronda Hospital.