Malaga mountain villages mourn death of one of two workers trapped by construction site collapse

Juan Cano Málaga Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 15:27 | Updated 15:37h. Share

The village of Benarrabá in Malaga's Ronda district has confirmed the death of one of the two workers who were crushed by the collapse of a wall at a construction site on Tuesday. The other man, 39, remains in a very serious state in a Malaga city hospital.

The deceased is the brother of the Mayor of Yunquera, another town in the district. Both municipalities have declared Wednesday a day of mourning. They are yet to decide whether to extend the mourning period.

The incident happened at the construction site of the future mortuary at around 11.50am. The wall that collapsed had withstood the abundant and intense rains last month.

For reasons still under investigation, the wall collapsed and fell on top of the two workers. Several residents immediately went to the scene to try and rescue them. The task proved impossible and they called the emergency services.

When the firefighters arrived to the scene, they used backhoes to remove the mountain of debris that prevented them from reaching the workers. At the end of the arduous task, the medical team confirmed the death of one of the workers and transferred the other to hospital.

The Guardia Civil are in charge of the investigation.