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Malaga 112: two workers trapped by construction site collapse in mountain village

A helicopter has transferred the workers to hospital

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 14:34

Two workers have suffered injuries after a construction site wall collapsed near a school in the mountain district of Ronda (Malaga province) on Tuesday morning.

The incident in the village of Benarrabá happened at around 11.50am. The Andalusian emergency services received several calls alerting them to the accident.

Health workers, the Guardia Civil and firefighters attended the scene. The firefighters rescued the victims and transferred them to a medical helicopter as quickly as possible.

For the moment, there is no information about the two workers' state.

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surinenglish Malaga 112: two workers trapped by construction site collapse in mountain village

Malaga 112: two workers trapped by construction site collapse in mountain village