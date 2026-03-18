Las Eras trail in the Serrania de Ronda no longer fully accessible

The path was the only one authorised to cross this enclave located between Júzcar and Cartajima.

Javier Almellones Málaga Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 13:35 Share

The Las Eras trail can no longer be completed in its entirety after a farmowner has withdrawn permission to cross their land.

The route, also known as Los Riscos, is one of most unique trails in the Serranía de Ronda, known for its limestone rocks shaped by erosion, often compared to the Torcal de Antequera.

First approved in 2014 by the Andalusian Federation of mountain sports, climbing and hiking alongside the Júzcar town council, for many years, it has been the main route to enter the karst complex of Los Riscos between the municipalities of Júzcar and Cartajima.

The current situation means that hikers are unable to complete the circular trail as it was originally intended, the local tourist office has even suggested that the path should not be taken at all.

The access to the route, that can no longer be completed due to a landowner withdrawing permission..

The change follows a decision by the owner of a livestock farm along the route who has revoked permission for people to cross the property.

While the future remains uncertain, the Júzcar town hall intends to work with the Andalusian Federation to find a possible alternative that would allow visitors to see the natural enclave without crossing private land.

Maintenance issues

Rafael Flores, manager of tourism company RF Natura, said, “since it was approved, the path hasn’t been maintained and the signposting has never been updated”.

Flores explained that, “ One alternative would be to make it a straight route so that walkers must turn around, therefore avoiding the property ”.

Last January, Alejandro Pulido, manager of Al-Ándalus Ecoturismo, planned a trip to the area. Before doing so, he received warnings online that the path was closed.

Pulido explained, "I was able to complete a good portion of the route without any problems until I reached El Águila and El Camello, two of the most well-known rocks of Los Riscos.”

The problem arises as, "you can't follow the directions as if it were a circular route, because you enter a private estate without consent," he added.

According to various reports among hikers and local residents, the owner’s decision is thought to be due to the disruption some visitors have caused to the farm’s livestock, often caused by unleashed dogs on the route.

A karst landscape

The Las Eras trail was the only permitted route to walk through the karstic complex of Los Riscos de Cartajima and Júzcar, one of the most striking geological landscapes of the Alto Gena.

Among its most famous formations is the so-called Águila de los Riscos, a large rock whose silhouette resembles a bird of prey and has been declared a significant landmark by the Malaga provincial council.

While solutions are being considered to create a new route for this area, the council encouraged visitors to use alternative signposted trails to discover the landscape of the Alto Genal.