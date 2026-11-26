The National Police in Andalucía have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of gender-based violence and unlawful detention following a complaint from ... his ex-girlfriend. According to her account, the young woman had to flee Malaga and move to another province to get to safety after the suspect kept her locked and subjected her to sexual assault and physical abuse.

According to her testimony, the couple, both originally from Mali, had been in a relationship for two years, although the episodes of control and threats that ultimately led her to flee began in September. The first such incident occurred after she had refused to hand over her mobile phone, to which he allegedly reacted by locking her in a room.

At the police station, the woman also said that her ex had coerced her into having sex and that he had blackmailed her by threatening to circulate images in which she appeared naked.

The young woman said that she had tried to escape on other occasions, but the detainee repeatedly threatened her, even pulling a knife on her.

The complainant reported these incidents in another province in Andalucía, where a court specialising in gender-based violence issued a protection order banning the suspect from coming within 300 metres of her, without needing to first hear his statement. The following day, 17 November, the police arrested him in Malaga province.

After appearing before the court, the detainee invoked his right to remain silent and was released on bail.

According to sources at the High Court of Justice of Andalucía, the individual remains under investigation for offences of making threats, causing bodily harm, invasion of privacy, unlawful detention and sexual assault.

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