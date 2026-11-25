Malaga organisations, institutions and residents are demonstrating against gender-based violence this Wednesday, 25 November. The march sets off from Plaza de la Merced at ... 7.30pm.

All institutions and organisations that join the fight against gender-based violence in Malaga have one thing in common: concern that this is the province with the highest number of gender-based murders this year, with seven women who have lost their lives at the hands of their partners or ex-partners.

The data compels the public to make a stronger commitment to the protection of women, ensuring the stability of services, adequate staffing and funding, as the manifesto of the protest this Wednesday reads.

The world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November, also known as 25-N in Spain.

Just over a week ago, Malaga city council presented a programme of events to mark the date and announced a campaign that highlights normalised micro-sexism, from which macro-violence springs and grows.

On Tuesday afternoon, in the Edgar Neville auditorium, the city council held the annual gala that brings the agenda to a close, the main aim of which is to honour champions of equality. This year, the awards went to the Jazmín association and Prácticas No. 1 school for their work in combating gender-based violence. ﻿

The rally

On the morning of 25 November, at the Malaga Museum, all public authorities, with the exception of the dissenting Vox party, will demonstrate their unity against gender-based violence.

While until a couple of years ago the city council, the provincial authority, the regional government and the government sub-delegation each held their own separate ceremonies, since 2025 they have come together with the aim of conveying to society a message of unanimous condemnation of gender-based violence. The fight against gender-based violence is a matter of common sense for all public authorities.

At the rally in Malaga, actress Adelfa Calvo will read the manifesto in Plaza de la Constitución. She stars in the film Pray for Us, which recounts the repressive history of the board for the protection of women.

The manifesto highlights the recent rise in attitudes that deny the existence of gender-based violence, which the organisers attribute in Andalucía to the Vox party. The text also denounces the budget cuts in policies that seek to combat it. It calls for the whole of society to engage with "the need to restructure strategies against gender-based violence".

Despite the fact that there have been issues, such as the trans law and the abolition of prostitution, which have caused friction between various feminist groups, they always march together, both on 25 November and on 8 March. That said, as always, the various groups will present their own slogans, albeit within the same march.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city