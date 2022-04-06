Storms on the coast and snow on the mountains While the Costa del Sol was evaluating the damage caused by rain, wind and high seas, the Sierra de las Nieves lived up to its name

The storm that caused so much damage to the beaches on the Costa del Sol also had an effect on some inland areas – but in the form of snow.

On Tuesday it snowed heavily in the Sierra de las Nieves, the mountain range in the National Park of the same name, near Ronda.

SUR

In the area of the Puerto de los Pilones pass, which at 1,500 metres above sea level is one of the highest points in the Park, the snow was 10 centimetres thick.

This was not an isolated incident; quite heavy snow fell and affected parts of the road between Ronda and San Pedro, recently.