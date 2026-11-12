Malaga commuter rail strike scheduled for Thursday called off

The Semaf train drivers' union has decided to postpone the rail strike due this Thursday to 23 November. Today could be the first day ... of normal service for Malaga commuter trains, although the high-speed service to Madrid remains suspended following the accident at Urda.

Semaf's decision follows the cabinet approval of the royal decree-law on urgent measures to strengthen rail transport safety and provide social protection for employees in the sector.

Although this marks a step towards normality on the Fuengirola and Álora routes at least until the end of next week, the provincial rail service is still waiting for a broken-down Civia train to be repaired.

It is precisely the absence of this train that has been causing serious delays and cancellations since last week on both Cercanías lines. Added to this is the demand by train drivers that their work schedules be adhered to without any last-minute changes.

Consequently, this service has now recorded more than 200 incidents so far in November, the majority of which have been due to cancelled services.

Explore the main Malaga province regional section