Fuengirola-bound commuter train breaks down and stops at Torremolinos

The Costa del Sol commuter rail service suffered a breakdown on Sunday night, when the last train to depart from Malaga for Fuengirola came to ... a halt at Torremolinos. Renfe organised taxis for the around 20 passengers, who had been waiting "for over an hour at the station".

The train stopped at the Torremolinos station at 11.53pm. Renfe hasn't provided details of the cause of the incident, but said it was a "technical incident".

A video on Instagram shows the stationary train and a security guard listening to a strange noise coming from the carriages.

The post explains that "the train came to a complete standstill in Torremolinos and was unable to continue its journey". According to the account, as the train could not continue, Renfe arranged for taxis to take the passengers to their destination.

"Many of us travelling there were workers who simply wanted to get home to rest after a day's work, but some of us didn't arrive in Fuengirola until 2am," passengers said.

In addition, after Renfe allegedly told the taxi drivers "that there were no more passengers", two young people were left stranded. Furthermore, "a taxi driver in Torremolinos refused to let a young person with a skateboard get in".

In response, Renfe said that it had arranged a taxi for all affected passengers. "No one was left behind," the state operator said.

The post with the video concludes with criticism targeting the functioning of the C1 commuter line.

So far this year, there have been several incidents involving the Costa commuter rail service. In August, a journey on the C1 had to be cancelled due to a technical fault on a train that was unable to run between Torremolinos and Fuengirola stations. A fault with one of the train's doors was the cause of this incident, which meant passengers had to be transferred to the next train.

Months earlier, in April, another train on the C1 line came to a standstill near the María Zambrano station in Malaga due to a breakdown. The train was stationary for an hour and a half and, in their desperation, some of the passengers went so far as to open the doors so they could get out.

In February, hundreds of passengers on the Costa commuter trains experienced significant delays and overcrowding during the morning rush hour. One train was taken out of service due to a technical fault and, shortly afterwards, Renfe staff detected cockroaches on two other trains.

That same month, the overhead line between Benalmádena and Fuengirola lost power, leading to the cancellation of five services.

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