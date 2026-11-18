The public prosecution has launched an investigation into faecal contamination on the beaches of Malaga following a complaint municipal group Con Málaga launched. The aim ... is to carry out whatever steps are necessary to ascertain whether the incidents that happened this past summer constitute offences against public health and the environment.

The cases date back to 23 July, when the beaches in the El Palo and Pedregalejo districts closed following the detection of E. coli bacteria, and to 15 August, when a storm led to the closure of another six beaches. The latest incident was on 30 September, when heavy rainfall again led to the discharge of faecal waters at four beaches.

Con Málaga spokesperson Toni Morillas has now decided to report "these extremely serious incidents" so that the provincial court can determine whether they constitute a criminal offence against public health and the environment.

Con Málaga's letter focuses on "the regular discharges and releases of wastewater" from Malaga's sewerage system into the coastal waters, the repeated incidents of microbiological contamination of bathing waters and the possible structural deficiencies in the municipal sewerage and drainage infrastructure, as well as the inadequacy of the preventive and public information measures adopted to protect the health of beachgoers.

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