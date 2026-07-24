Will Malaga province feel the polar air mass heading towards Spain?

The end of the heatwave in Spain is coming closer. The extreme heat will gradually give way to a polar air mass during the weekend.

This will cause temperatures across much of the country to drop and allow a low-pressure trough to move in, leading to more widespread and intense storms.

Despite the name of the phenomenon, one should not expect a drastic change or sub-zero temperatures. Polar air mass refers to its source in the North Atlantic, from where it reaches Spain at a very mild temperature after passing over the ocean.

According to the Meteored weather portal, the arrival of a polar air mass will bring cooler temperatures and unsettled weather from this Friday onwards.

The air of Atlantic origin will spread from the north-west to the south-east, bringing a drop in temperatures that will become increasingly widespread. The fall in temperatures will take longer to reach the southeastern coast and will be more moderate there.

Temperature differences

As such, Malaga is not among the cities that will feel the arrival of the polar air mass most keenly, as temperatures will remain between 24-25C, just as they will in Almería, Alicante and Murcia, according to expert Samuel Bieneer.

If the current forecasts from the European model prove accurate, however, cities such as Ávila, Burgos, Cuenca, León, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia and Soria could see temperatures of 10-12C at dawn on Sunday. Intense storms are also expected, particularly on Saturday and in the northern third of mainland Spain.

This spell of cooler weather looks set to be short-lived, according to the forecasts. On Monday, temperatures will rise again in the centre and west, while falling in the south-east.

From then on, most forecasts predict a new spell of very high temperatures, meaning we could well be talking about a heatwave again next week.

What is a polar jet stream?

It is a tube-shaped channel of very strong winds that runs about 9-16 kilometres above the Earth's surface. According to experts, it can be seen as a river where air flows at speeds of 100-250 kilometres per hour, with lengths of thousands of kilometres, but only a few kilometres wide.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province