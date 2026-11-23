Malaga province relies on a strategic network of seven main reservoirs - alongside smaller dams and hydroelectric installations - split between regulation dams, built primarily to capture ... river flows for water supply, and flood-control dams, designed mainly to contain flash floods, though all seven perform both functions in practice.

Beyond standard storage capacities, one fascinating metric often goes unnoticed: which are the deepest reservoirs in Malaga assuming they were completely full? Maximum water depth is dictated largely by the imposing height of each dam's retaining wall.

Engineers note that these represent design depths, as reservoir basins gradually suffer from silting - the accumulation of sediment that reduces real storage capacity. At dams such as Casasola, siltation can account for up to a third of lost potential capacity, requiring periodic bathymetric surveys to update underwater figures.

From La Viñuela's 80-metre abyss to Istán's narrow gorge

Shaped by Malaga's rugged topography, the ranking of underwater giants is topped by the La Viñuela reservoir in the Axarquía. Boasting a dam wall standing 96 metres above its foundations, this feat of engineering reaches a maximum depth of around 80 metres near the wall. While it is rare to see it full in such a dry region - even if a series of storms and weather fronts brought it close this year - its vast catchment area makes it both the province's largest reservoir by capacity and its deepest point.

Close behind is the La Concepción reservoir in the municipality of Istán. Fed by the Verde river, its 90-metre-high structure is nestled inside a natural gorge, allowing depths of up to 71 metres - a narrow, deep profile with a smaller water surface area than other reservoirs, which helps minimise evaporation loss.

Deep peri-urban flood dams and the Ardales hub

The depth map of Malaga province also springs surprises among dams covering smaller surface areas. Peri-urban flood defences built to protect Malaga city, such as El Limonero and Casasola, achieve impressive depths relative to their surface footprint. El Limonero stands out with an architectural height of 95 metres and a depth of over 65 metres across a water surface of just 105 hectares, while the Casasola dam on the Campanillas river in Almogía reaches 76 metres in height and nearly 60 metres in maximum depth, proving a compact basin does not mean shallow water.

Inland, the major water hub at Ardales completes the ranking. Although the Guadalteba and Guadalhorce reservoirs dominate in surface area - covering almost 800 hectares each - their maximum depths range from 58 to 70 metres, alongside the historic Conde de Guadalhorce dam, whose retaining wall rises 74 metres.

The conventional capacity ranking

Measured by standard storage capacity rather than depth, the order shifts markedly: La Viñuela remains largest at roughly 165.4 million cubic metres, followed by Guadalteba (153.3 million cubic metres) and Guadalhorce (125.7 million cubic metres). In mid-table sit Conde de Guadalhorce (66.5 million cubic metres) and La Concepción (61.9 million cubic metres), while El Limonero (22.3 million cubic metres) and Casasola (21.7 million cubic metres) complete the list.

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