Madrid-Malaga rail suffers almost hour-long delays due to system breakdown

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 12:03 Share

A breakdown at the Atocha station in Madrid on Wednesday morning is adding delays to the already long travel times that passengers on the Madrid-Malaga line have to endure.

State rail companies Renfe and Adif reported a failure in the "traffic control and management system" at the capital's main station on 18 March.

Although Adif has already fixed the issue, passengers are still reporting delays of up to 50 minutes from several stations in the Castilla-La Mancha region.

The already accumulated delays imply that the return to normality will be gradual throughout the day.