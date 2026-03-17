Malaga-Madrid AVE new reopening deadlines

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 14:32 Share

The timetable for the reopening of the direct high-speed rail between Malaga and Madrid has changed since rail infrastructure company Adif announced on Monday that there will be no trains until after Easter.

The return to normality will take place gradually throughout the year to guarantee that all security measures are in place.

Here are the three main deadlines:

1. End of April: single track reopening

Initially, trains will only run on a single track, which can start from the last week of April at the earliest. Every fortnight, Adif will review the work to decide whether to extend this deadline.

Once that track (the one further away from the collapsed slope) reopens, trains will run with speed restrictions along the 500-metre stretch in Álora.

2. June: reopening of the dual track

According to the new timetable, the dual track could reopen in June. Speed restrictions will still be in place, but at least there will be greater fluidity and capacity in the event of an incident.

3. End of the year: back to normality

Finally, if everything goes according to plan, the return to complete normality can take place at the end of the year.

This long delay is due to the damage the storms in February caused to parts of the tracks, the manufacturing of which requires between five and seven months.