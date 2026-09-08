Unsettled September weather to bring temperature swings and midweek showers across Malaga province

Malaga province is facing stark weather transitions as summer shifts to autumn, with conditions swinging sharply over the coming days. Early-week high humidity will ... see heat peak at 32C in Malaga city and up to 38C inland around Antequera, maintaining unseasonably warm conditions across Spain.

The conditions on Monday and Tuesday are similar to those in late August, with temperatures "well above normal throughout Spain", according to director of the Malaga meteorological centre Jesús Riesco.

For Wednesday, however, meteorologists forecast the arrival of a westerly wind, which will cause temperatures to drop by up to 10C in the interior of the province, down to 30C. On Thursday, temperatures will continue falling, reaching 27C.

In Malaga city, however, Wednesday will bring the opposite: an increase to 35C. Then Thursday will sharply change the conditions, with a drop to 28C.

The main feature of the day will be the high risk of showers, which could occur throughout the province, "as the trough passes through and the easterly wind sets in". They will be scattered and light, but could occur in many places. No area is ruled out.

August, among the warmest on record

Data from the Aemet state meteorological agency places this past August as the seventh hottest on record in the province, with an average temperature of 26.6C, 1C higher than the average for the 1991-2020 reference period.

The record remains with 2023, when the average temperature in August was 27.8C.

At the same time, however, Malaga city had the fourth hottest summer since records began in 1942, with an average of 28.1C (1.5C above normal).

According to Jesús Riesco, there is no unusual factor that could explain the temperature increase. It's as simple as: "it's getting hotter and hotter".

It is true that August took a very different course in its first fortnight, which was very hot. From the 20th onwards, temperatures dropped considerably due to the arrival of colder air masses from the north.

"That is why we did not reach average temperatures as high as in other years, but if it had been based on the first 19 days, we would be talking about one of the hottest summers," Riesco said.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province